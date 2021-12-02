Special holiday task force ensures the safety of shoppers in ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many police departments here in Eastern North Carolina have their special holiday task forces which will work to deter crime and ensure the safety of holiday shoppers.

The Jacksonville Police Department began its task force on Black Friday and will keep it in place through Dec. 31.

The task force creates an increased police presence on foot patrol, bike patrol and in cars, as well as plain-clothed officers throughout local shopping areas.

“You know, typically the criminal is going to try to have a crime of opportunity, they’re going to look for the purses in the cars, or the wallets or the phones or the valuables that are in plain view, smash and grab unlocked doors, they just pull on door handles,” said Lt. Mark Ketchum with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Ketchum adds that all of the officers working on the task force do so on times they would normally be off-duty. There are still just as many officers on regular duty throughout the city during the course of the task force.