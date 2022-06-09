JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare will host a baby formula giveaway on June 16.

They will be distributing 150 free cans of formula at their Jacksonville clinic. No appointment is necessary and only one can will be allowed per person.

The baby formula giveaway begins at 10 a.m. across the street from StarMed Healthcare’s clinic at 4355 Gum Branch Rd. in Jacksonville. The business will be distributed in the parking lot of Christian Life Fellowship Church, located at 111 Summersill School Rd., to allow for more parking spaces.

If you have any questions, email clifton.mehrtens@starmounthealthcare.com.