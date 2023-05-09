JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce hosted its State of the Community luncheon on Tuesday.

The event gave community members the opportunity to hear from local leaders about what they’ve worked on over the last year and what they hope to do going forward. Officials from Onslow County, the City of Jacksonville and the Marine Corps base spoke at the event.

“It gives the opportunity for the community to come out and get a deeper dive into what’s going on with local government. Inside the gates at Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station and what’s going on in our educational fields and hospital as well,” said Laurette Leagon, president of the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

Over 160 people attended Tuesday’s event. This is the 27th annual luncheon and plan to host one each year going forward.