State of the East: Jacksonville mayor weighs in on pandemic, political climate and hopes for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is a town where you can find families from all walks of life.

Since it is the location of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a lot of military families call this city their home at least once.

Mayor Sammy Phillips takes pride in that. He said while it was a tough year, the people of Jacksonville know how to push through. Phillips said it’s been difficult, but his city workers have done their best to provide the service level the community deserves.

“We have also done better, as finance is concerned, we expected a major impact. Especially in the area of sales tax…” Sammy Phillips, Mayor

The mayor said that tax hit never happened. Revenues were down some, but much less than initially estimated. Phillips said as a community leader, the hardest part has been watching local business struggle.

He also had his own personal tests in 2020 with the losses of family members and another local leader to COVID-19, including Onslow County Schools Board of Education Chair Pam Thomas.

His message for 2021 is aimed completely at the people in his city, and his pledge to work for them.