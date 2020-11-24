STEM program to include more Onslow County students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of Onslow County students are getting access to a STEM-related program.

It’s called the NMSI program, also known as the National Math and Science Initiative. It’s a partnership between Onslow County Schools and the Department of Defense. The program helps students and teachers get involved in advanced placement classes like calculus, English and environmental science.

Four local high schools were previously involved in the grant. Now, the program is being rolled out at Jacksonville and White Oak High School.

Michael Elder, Director of College and Career Readiness at Onslow County Schools, believes the program will be beneficial.

“So what we believe is, if you’re going to see an increase in performance, first we have to increase support to all those different parties involved,” Elder said.

The schools will receive a grant to cover supplies and the efforts to prepare teachers for the subjects. The grant will last two school years.