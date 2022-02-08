Stop, look, go: Project in Jacksonville created to keep pedestrians safe

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A project in Jacksonville is working to keep pedestrians safe in high-traffic areas.

The city’s street division is power washing 500 intersections with the words “stop, look, go.” This initiative is aiming to effectively remind pedestrians to remain cautious crossing the road.

“Every day, we have hundreds of people walking around, and we’ve noticed that most people don’t look both ways before they cross the street, so the main goal of this is to get people to understand, that safety is a big factor,” said Superintendent of the Jacksonville Streets Division, Kelly Cook.

City officials say these three short words should easily deliver the important message in some of the busiest areas.