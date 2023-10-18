NOTE: Videos are from last year’s event.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Students from Northwoods Park Middle School and survivors from the Beirut bombing will hang yellow ribbons at the Beirut Memorial Grove at 9 a.m. on Thursday on Hwy 17 South.

The event will be held to honor those who died on Oct. 23, 1983, in Beirut, Lebanon and Grenada.

This tradition connects to the history of the planting of trees where Northwoods Park Middle School students played a vital role in planting Bradford Pear trees along Hwy 24 Freedom Way in memory of the service members killed in Beirut. Beirut Veterans have embraced this opportunity to share their experiences during that time and create lasting bonds with students.

(City of Jacksonville photo)

(City of Jacksonville photo)

(City of Jacksonville photo)

This display of yellow ribbons welcomes families and survivors to Jacksonville for the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Bombing. Deployment of the ribbons will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Beirut Memorial Grove. Students and Beirut Veterans will tie yellow ribbons to each of the 273 trees at the grove located at the intersection of US 17, NC 24 and Wilmington Highway across from Camp Geiger.

Background: The City’s Beautification and Appearance Advisory Commission had initiated the tree-planting effort the same day of the bombing. On October 24, 1983, Northwoods Park MS teacher Martha Warren rallied her students to begin fundraising for memorial trees. It became a major effort and lead to the fundraising that covered the tree planting as well as the funding that started the Beirut Memorial.

The City of Jacksonville planted a living tribute to those killed in the October 1983 Beirut bombing, the Beirut Memorial Grove consisting of 273 Chinese Pistache trees to represent those who lost their lives in Beirut and related incidents. Jacksonville officials selected this site to create a permanent location for remembrance. Some of the Bradford Pear trees originally planted along Hwy 24 have over time, been removed and damaged due to age and severe weather. The Grove on Hwy 17 will ensure longevity in our remembrance and is a visual resolve for this community’s vow to never forget.

The Beirut Memorial Observance will take place Monday at 10:30 AM, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens.