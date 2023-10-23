JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In honor of Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31), the Jacksonville Department of Public Safety and Camp Lejeune will be hosting a discussion for active duty and parents in the community to learn more about how substance abuse can affect adolescents and youth.

This discussion will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 PM in The Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex Gymnasium. This event is free. Dr. Tobi Gilbert and Shannon Aiken from the Jacksonville Police Department will be leading the discussion on the following topics:

What is substance abuse?

What are signs to look for that would indicate substance use?

What are ways to talk to youth about substance abuse?

“Communication and education are two of the most important keys in the fight against adolescent drug misuse and abuse. We want to help parents boost their efforts and get more comfortable with talking to their children about drugs,” states Dr. Tobi Gilbert, Crisis Counselor at The Jacksonville Police Department.

We welcome all interested community members to join us for this important discussion, and to learn more about being an active participant in nurturing our youth to be healthy and drug free.