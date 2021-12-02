Supply chain issues cause delays in the Jacksonville Station project

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Station that has been under construction for just over a year is facing supply chain issues, forcing delays in the project.

Officials say it was supposed to be done in November or December of 2021, but because of these supply chain issues, they have pushed it to the spring of next year.

“Of course, delays from supply chain issues have pushed it into early next year. We’re not really giving a date at this point. Because we do not know when this stuff is going to be here for us to complete it,” said Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz.

Prinz told 9OYS it started off with some delays in things like steel, ceiling tiles, and doors. Now, they are having trouble getting carpet and TV monitors. They recently ordered furniture that was supposed to come in last month and say they have no idea when it is coming in.

The $8.9 million project, which officials describe as a “gateway to the community,” will be a central hub for transportation.

“The Greyhound bus drops off on Onslow Drive and the Amtrak bus drops off over here on Newbridge Street. And there are no real facilities for folks to have either to wait for a bus or, you know, to visit when they get off the bus,” said Prinz.

It will also be home to the city’s transportation staff offices and a military hospitality suite.

“When we have those heavy lifts of Marines coming in via Greyhound, I mean they’ll bring 100 Marines at a time if not more, you know, and we’ll have a place for them to come and be comfortable stash their bags,” said Prinz.

Prinz says construction itself has been going well so far, but like the rest of the country, the supply chain is their biggest challenge.

“They’ve been very flexible and figuring out ways around the supply chain, keeping the project moving as much as they can while they can. But you know, some of these things are just insurmountable, and they are causing delays to the completion,” said Prinz.