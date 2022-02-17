Suspect found guilty in 2017 murder of Shelby Brown

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The suspect charged in the 2017 murder of a Jacksonville woman was found guilty by a jury on Thursday.

James Kelly Moore III was charged with non-capital first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Brown, 22, on or around December 4, 2017. Her body was found stabbed and burned on December 31, 2017.

Moore was arrested in May of 2018. Officials said Moore and Brown had a relationship after meeting on social media.

Closing statements were made Thursday afternoon before the case went to a jury for deliberation. A verdict was reached a short time later.

In his closing statement, District Attorney Ernie Lee urged the jury to give the victim the justice she deserves.

It was a lot of moving parts, a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” Lee said. “But I am so grateful to the jury for listening to all the evidence and listening to my closing argument and finding a verdict. That really does speak the truth, guilty of first-degree murder.