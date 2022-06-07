JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man arrested and charged in a homicide that happened in 2020 has pled guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Deon Leon Townsell pled guilty to second-degree murder of Nicholas Carl Matthews. Judge George Frank Jones sentenced him to 144-185 months (12-15.5 years) in prison.

On May 27, 2020, deputies responded to a reported robbery and shooting in the area of Myna Drive in Jacksonville. Later, they responded to Onslow Memorial Hospital where they found Matthews, who was driven to the hospital after being shot. He later died of his injuries.

Townsell was arrested on June 1, 2020 and charged. He was arrested during a traffic stop by Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies after detectives developed information identifying Townsell as the suspect.

Townsell was also found with a half-pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun during the traffic stop and arrest.