JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Walking to spread awareness and offer support for those who are survivors of sexual assault is the theme for Thursday’s “Take Back the Night” walk in Jacksonville.

Numbers show every 68 seconds an American becomes a victim of this crime. Those involved in the event say this is all about offering support.

“Having an event where survivors are front and center and facilitating the conversation of sexual assault and reminding people that we’re here for them is super, super important,” said Melissa Radomicki, associate director at the Onslow Women’s Center.

NC officials recently delegated $10 million for rape test kits in order to help decrease the backlog of these crimes.

The walk was scheduled to begin at 5:30 at the Freedom Fountain. Food was to be provided after the walk along with community resources.