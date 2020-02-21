Taking a closer look at conditions in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Residents in Onslow County received some snowfall Thursday night and WNCT is tracking the latest conditions.

The snow is continuing to fall and the roads are clear but residents should be aware of black ice.

Crews applied salt and brine to the roads and they focused on the primary routes which connect Pitt County, like highway 264 and Highway 11.

They also worked on bridges and overpasses which are prone to freezing.

Highway maintenance engineers say crews will work throughout the morning to clear roads.