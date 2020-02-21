Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Taking a closer look at conditions in Onslow County

Jacksonville

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Residents in Onslow County received some snowfall Thursday night and WNCT is tracking the latest conditions.

The snow is continuing to fall and the roads are clear but residents should be aware of black ice.

Crews applied salt and brine to the roads and they focused on the primary routes which connect Pitt County, like highway 264 and Highway 11.

They also worked on bridges and overpasses which are prone to freezing.

Highway maintenance engineers say crews will work throughout the morning to clear roads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV