Teen of Jacksonville officer who died after being shot in head identified, funeral to be held Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teen who was accidentally shot by his father, a Jacksonville police officer, and later died has been identified.

WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca reports the teen is Alex Clukey, 15. His father is John Clukey, who is currently on leave pending an investigation that includes the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Ernie Lee.

The teen was shot in an incident that happened on Dec. 28 on Haw Branch Road in Jacksonville. He died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Jan. 5.

A funeral for Alex Clukey was scheduled to be held Wednesday.