The first unisex clothing boutique opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first unisex clothing boutique just opened in Jacksonville on November 18th.

The Up Closet CEO and Owner, Uneeda Pittman say she is very excited to be the first unisex store in Jacksonville. She says that so far business has been great.

Pittman says they usually make about $1,800 in sales each day.

Their Cyber Monday deal was that people could grab as many things as they could fit into a shopping bag and get it all for $99. She says that they had about 40 bags to ship out from yesterday.

“I’m thinking, Lord I can’t keep up, so I have to order, order, order, to meet the supply and demand. It’s been absolutely amazing,” said Uneeda Pittman, CEO, and Owner of The Up Closet.

Pittman says she exceeded their daily sales with Cyber Monday, bringing in around $3,000. She says she didn’t feel any competition for sales against bigger brand deals over the holiday shopping weekend.

Continuing deals for The Up Closet, Pittman says anytime you make a purchase in the month of December throughout the New Year, customers get a free gift.

Pittman encourages people to come out to their store and shop locally.