JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement are passing the torch in Onslow County.

Jacksonville police are supporting the NC Special Olympics by starting the torch passing of ‘The Flame of Hope’ in their city. It all started with a run from City Hall to Piney Green, then to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for their route to Swansboro.

The event highlights inclusivity and allows people with special needs to compete in any sport they choose.

“We’ve got a lot of support from our events, and even the runs that we’ve done last year. We got a lot of support and we hope for the same this year,” said Robert Winners, an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detective.

“It’s great to have a positive influence on special needs. Kids get a chance to go compete,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said.

The Flame of Hope will travel over 2,000 miles before it gets to the NC Special Olympics in June.