JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker.com continues its look into cities in Eastern North Carolina and the people who are coming from all over for jobs here.

People move all the time and Stacker.com wanted to find out where those people are coming from. This week, it has been focusing on select areas of ENC.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Greenville, NC using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Greenville, NC in the second quarter of 2020.

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Virginia Beach in Q2 2020: 10

— #48 most common destination from Virginia Beach

– Started a new job in Virginia Beach from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 20

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to Virginia Beach

#19. Burlington, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Burlington in Q2 2020: 10

— #25 most common destination from Burlington

– Started a new job in Burlington from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 6

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Jacksonville

#18. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Hickory in Q2 2020: 11

— #21 (tie) most common destination from Hickory

– Started a new job in Hickory from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 12

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Hickory

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Orlando in Q2 2020: 14

— #321 most common destination from Orlando

– Started a new job in Orlando from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 1

— 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 13 to Jacksonville

#16. Asheville, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Asheville in Q2 2020: 14

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Asheville

– Started a new job in Asheville from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 12

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Jacksonville

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from New York in Q2 2020: 16

— #200 (tie) most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 9

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Jacksonville

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Washington in Q2 2020: 19

— #141 (tie) most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 17

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Jacksonville

#13. Rocky Mount, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 19

— #12 most common destination from Rocky Mount

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 24

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Rocky Mount

#12. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Myrtle Beach in Q2 2020: 26

— #25 most common destination from Myrtle Beach

– Started a new job in Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 27

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Myrtle Beach

#11. Goldsboro, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 27

— #11 most common destination from Goldsboro

– Started a new job in Goldsboro from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 30

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Goldsboro

#10. Winston-Salem, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Winston in Q2 2020: 35

— #14 most common destination from Winston

– Started a new job in Winston from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 47

— 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Winston

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Durham in Q2 2020: 40

— #22 most common destination from Durham

– Started a new job in Durham from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 46

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Durham

#8. Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 45

— #22 most common destination from Greensboro

– Started a new job in Greensboro from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 39

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Jacksonville

#7. Greenville, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Greenville in Q2 2020: 50

— #10 most common destination from Greenville

– Started a new job in Greenville from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 59

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville

#6. New Bern, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 76

— #4 most common destination from New Bern

– Started a new job in New Bern from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 76

— 5.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Jacksonville

#5. Fayetteville, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 87

— #12 most common destination from Fayetteville

– Started a new job in Fayetteville from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 58

— 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 29 to Jacksonville

#4. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 119

— #33 most common destination from Charlotte

– Started a new job in Charlotte from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 129

— 9.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to Charlotte

#3. Wilmington, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 157

— #6 most common destination from Wilmington

– Started a new job in Wilmington from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 156

— 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Jacksonville

#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 158

— #17 most common destination from Raleigh

– Started a new job in Raleigh from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 157

— 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Jacksonville

#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 228

— #16 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 259

— 18.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 31 to Not in metropolitan area