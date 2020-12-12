Thieves steal Jacksonville church’s disaster relief trailer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Thou shalt not steal.” Thieves didn’t take that commandment to heart when they hit a Jacksonville church.

Police are looking for the crooks who took a trailer from Calvary Lutheran Church sometime between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. Pastor Jason Dart noticed it was gone when he passed by his church around noon on Nov. 28. He said he left the church Friday afternoon and the trailer was still there.

The trailer was used to store disaster relief equipment, which included a chainsaw, flood buckets, blankets, clothes and a grill. It was used to help people in the worst of times.

“If somebody has need of something, we do everything we can to help. We don’t get a chance to help when it’s stolen from us though,” said Dart.

The trailer and its supplies came in handy during Hurricane Florence, cleaning out flooded homes.

“I had some tiny people mucking out houses and tearing out dry wall and just doing a lot of work,” Dart said.

The pastor said the equipment served a bigger purpose and that was to help out the community. He is hopeful the person or people who did this have a change of heart.

“It’s kind of one selfish act, really impacts potentially hundreds of people,” Dart said.

Dart is a man who preaches forgiveness, but he has a message for the thief or thieves.

“We’re a church. We’re not wealthy people,” Dart said. “It’s going to take a lot of doing for us to recover.”

Dart said they don’t have the money to immediately replace those supplies. He said it’s going to take time to recover, unless someone finds or returns what was stolen.

“When we got busy during Florence, we came together and said ‘Hey, who’s got what’ and we did it that way. If worst comes to worst, we’ll do it that way again.”

If you know something or have any information, you can call the Jacksonville Police Department or Crimestoppers.