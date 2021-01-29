Thousands of dollars stolen out of Jacksonville animal rescue’s trailer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An animal rescue team is reuniting with something other than a dog. This time, it’s a trailer.

Adoption First Animal Rescue in Jacksonville focuses on saving dogs from kill shelters and helping them find a forever home. The organization’s founder went to its Jacksonville office on Wednesday and saw that the mobile storage unit was gone.

Friday morning, Onslow County deputies found the trailer in the woods on Hwy. 17 towards New Bern. However, the locks were broken and thousands of dollars worth of equipment stored inside was gone including tents, dog crates, bowls and treats for their furry friends.

“They took the tires off the trailer, which is really bizarre, so we just have a shell of a trailer and two tables,” said Andrea Whatley, volunteer team leader at the rescue.

Next month, they’re planning to host a fundraiser, another way for dogs to find an owner. Now they’re left empty-handed.

“We weren’t able to pull dogs this week because of what they’ve done,” Whatley said.

The nonprofit has already suffered a financial loss because of the coronavirus. Whatley says it’s going to take $300 to tow the trailer back to Jacksonville. They’re trying to determine how much repairs will cost. In the meantime, the trailer won’t be used since there’s nothing to store.

The volunteers at the rescue are asking people to be on the lookout for those stolen crates. Each one has an orange X marked on them.

Onslow County deputies are looking for the person or people responsible. You can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.