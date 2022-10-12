JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information about a suspect.

Onslow County Schools confirmed a lockdown of about 15 minutes at three of its schools due to the initial report.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT video)

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan earlier spoke with OCS Public Information Officer Brent Anderson, who said they received a report from Jacksonville Police about a situation happening near the Walmart on Western Boulevard. Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, Northside High School and Jacksonville Commons Middle School were placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes.

It was lifted before 1 p.m. and classes resumed. Parents of children at the three schools were notified of the situation.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation but currently, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no continuing danger to the public. We ask that if anyone has any information, please contact us,” said Jacksonville Police Investigative Services Lieutenant Christopher Funcke.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Wilson at (910) 938-3520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.