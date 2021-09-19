Town Center Apartment Homes residents protest decision to force them to leave Jacksonville location

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The fight for some people in Jacksonville to stay in their homes continues.

Tenants of Town Center Apartment Homes gathered this weekend to organize their next steps. They protested and discussed their plans to address the city council on Tuesday night.

City officials say the apartments are unsafe. They say they are willing to help with financial aid to help residents find new homes. Many residents want to stay. Some have partnered with Action North Carolina, an organization that helps tenants fight various housing issues.

“We have organized various communities across the state that have similar fights, we are supporting them to unionize and to fight the displacement they are going to go through,” said Justice Organizer for Action North Carolina, Jessica Moreno. “There’s about 300 people left in this community, Town Center, and the tenants are organizing to fight that.”

During the protest, people received legal aid on their rights at tenants.