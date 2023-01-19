JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live.

Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just get up and leave. During a recent Jacksonville City Council meeting, they expressed these concerns along with the current state of the apartments.

“I can’t take the toll it’s taking on my family, I can’t take the toll it’s taking on the residents of Town Center,” said one tenant, Scott Haber.

He said the complex has had a multitude of problems, for a number of years, including some recently.

“It’s just been one hurdle after the next,” he said. “With no management, no grounds crew, no maintenance.”

He is one of the 70 families still residing there but has plans to move out. However, he and many other tenants are struggling with finding another location within city limits. Haber said he has to stay in the city limits because he, his wife and brother can’t drive and need access to public transit.

“I would say the most we will probably be able to pay in rent, I would say maybe no more than $850, and that would be the high end,” said Haber.

The city and local non-profit, You Empower You Foundation Inc., are working to help families relocate if they desire. The City of Jacksonville partnered with Onslow Community Outreach to get funding for the residents towards first and last month’s rent payments, as well as deposits.

“There’s still a shortage of quality housing in the area, that makes it a challenge for us. So we’re just working through that,” said Jacksonville City Manager Joshua Ray.

“We’re talking about these individuals who are living in low-income housing with a problem of affording even that,” added Michael Noreski, Founder and Executive Director of You Empower You Foundation Inc.

Councilman Brian Jackson, who serves the Ward 1 area that includes Town Center, said he hopes to focus more on housing for fixed-income families in the future.

Residents like Haber said they’ve been kept in the dark on the plans for the apartments. According to the city, the ownership company hopes to bring the complex up to code, but it could be a long-term project.

Just recently, the water at the complex was turned off recently because the owners owed $60,000 to the city in water bills, which was confirmed at the city council meeting. The city ultimately decided to turn the water back on for the residents still living there.

“This ownership team has plans to renovate all 694 units,” said Ray. “They’re looking to do improvements and they’re looking at changing the rental market for those facilities, so part of our concern is that some people will be priced out.”

Noreski added that 18 units are completely renovated at this time.

WNCT reached out to the owners of Town Center Apartments about their plans, and the Community Investment Group said they have no comments at this time.