JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall meeting focusing on ending child abuse in Onslow County took place in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Members with the initiative “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow,” TASCO for short, hosted the meeting.

A panel of professionals took questions from the community about child abuse. That panel included detectives and the Onslow County Health Department director as well as officials from One Place and the Department of Social Services.

“We are all coming to the table, working together, regardless of what each of our mission and vision of our own organizations are. And so we’re just hoping that people will welcome us,” said PEERS Program Director Tondrea Leach.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department said child abuse cases are on the rise. In just the city alone, they’ve seen five deaths linked to abuse or neglect in the past three years. TASCO is a task force that’s committed to making that number zero.

Members of this organization work to eliminate child abuse and neglect by building safe and stable relationships and environments for children in Onslow County. They do this through education, awareness, intervention, and advocacy.

The purpose of Tuesday’s meeting was to spread the word about the program and hopefully get more people involved.

“People don’t realize how much child abuse or neglect is going on here in our own community. And we just want to make sure everybody’s aware that there are resources out there, there are tools available with the families. And it’s a community-wide effort to ensure we end child abuse,” said Raquel Painter, who is with the executive committee for TASCO.

This is the first of these quarterly town halls, with the next one happening in a couple of months.