JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first of many town halls for Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors began Thursday night.

They come after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law back in August. Organizers hope to educate survivors with these town halls so they can get the justice they deserve.

“With the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, all those 25 years of work will go for nothing if the people that were affected by it don’t take advantage of it,” said retired Marine Jerry Ensminger.

Ensminger lost his daughter to cancer after she was exposed to the toxic water onboard Camp Lejeune. And since 1997, he’s been fighting for justice for her and everyone else who’s been impacted.

“Most people don’t really have a full understanding of how bad it was and what they were exposed to,” said Ensminger.

Mike Partain has also been fighting for Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors alongside Ensminger because he’s a survivor himself. He was born on the base in 1968 and was diagnosed with male breast cancer later in his life.

Together, the two men will be recounting their own experiences and offering advice on how to navigate the PACT Act at the town halls.

“People are still finding out and the importance of this is to inform people what the Justice Act entails and what their opportunities are as far as seeking redress for what’s happened to them,” said Partain.

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich will also attend the town halls. She helped win a $300 million settlement for victims of a separate case of groundwater contamination in the 1990s.

“I know there’s so much advertising and everything going on right now. I want them to show up and hear the facts so they can make an informed decision on behalf of themselves and their families,” said Brockovich.

One of the biggest things organizers want those that were exposed to know is they have two years from August 10 to file a claim. If you were unable to make Thursday night’s town hall, there will be several others held across North Carolina in the coming days. Here is a complete list of all the upcoming dates and locations.

10.28.22

6 p.m.

American Legion Post 265

146 Broadhurst Rd.

Jacksonville, N.C., 28540

10.29.22

9 a.m.

American Legion Post 10

702 Pine Grove Dr.

Wilmington, N.C., 28409

11.03.22

6 p.m.

The Hibiscus Event Space

3209 Gresham Lake Rd., Suite 146

Raleigh, N.C., 27615

11.04.22

6 p.m.

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53

729 Creek Ridge Rd.

Greensboro, N.C., 27406

11.05.22

10 a.m.

The Enterprise Conference and Event Center

1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Winston-Salem, N.C., 27107

They also have more information on their website here.