Individuals remembered during Transgender Awareness Week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center has a transgender art exhibit called “Breaking thru the Binary” set up at the Jacksonville Council of the Arts. The exhibit is open through November 30.

It is currently Transgender Awareness Week, from November 13-19, which influenced the collaboration. The exhibit displays work from local artists throughout Onslow County. Lillith Campos, vice-chair of the Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center, said this exhibit to her means visibility and normalization throughout the community.

“In a lot of cases, we aren’t being remembered. For whatever reason, we might not be represented in media correctly, and our memories just fade away. And an exhibit like this means that we’ll live on forever, in the minds of those who come to see it that are aware of this,” Campos said.

She added this exhibit is also about remembrance for transgender individuals who have lost their lives. Campos has contributed letters and essays of her own to be in the exhibit. She encourages people to come to see the exhibit for themselves and hopes hundreds of people come to see it.

Campos also adds there is a Transgender Candlelight Vigil in Jacksonville on Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is November 20. She encourages people to come to show support.