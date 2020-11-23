Travelers still taking to the skies despite COVID-19 warnings, concerns

Jacksonville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are still many people planning to travel for Thanksgiving, despite pleas from health experts and government officials due to COVID-19.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County saw more than 2,000 travelers over the weekend. That was 22 percent fewer people from the pre-Thanksgiving weekend last year.

Airport officials said there’s no crowding into the terminal due to capacity restrictions and reduced flights. They are also seeing a small, slow recovery in passenger numbers, as people get used to coronavirus rules, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV