Travelers still taking to the skies despite COVID-19 warnings, concerns

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are still many people planning to travel for Thanksgiving, despite pleas from health experts and government officials due to COVID-19.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County saw more than 2,000 travelers over the weekend. That was 22 percent fewer people from the pre-Thanksgiving weekend last year.

Airport officials said there’s no crowding into the terminal due to capacity restrictions and reduced flights. They are also seeing a small, slow recovery in passenger numbers, as people get used to coronavirus rules, including wearing masks and social distancing.

