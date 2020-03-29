Triple murder investigation underway in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A Jacksonville man was arrested after three people were found dead inside their homes in Onslow County Friday, according to officials.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on Friday, patrol deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to 1020 Birchwood Lane, Jacksonville, while investigating a report of an abandoned vehicle.

Burlington Police Department discovered the abandoned SUV in the area and requested the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department check on the registered owner’s home.

Upon arrival, Geraldine A Hawks, 60, and Emmitt Jordan Hawks Sr., 71, were discovered deceased at the residence. Upon further investigation, an additional victim, Jackqueline Meade, 48, was discovered next door. All three victims died as the result of gunshot wounds.

Missing from the Hawk’s home was a burgundy 2019 Ford explorer, which was later recovered on Saturday in Burlington, N.C.

Suspect, Jordan Tyshon Meade, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and is being held with no bond.

He is also being held with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, for which he has a $20,000 secured bond.

Meade is currently in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center pending a first appearance Monday, March 30.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time. Stay with 9OYS for the latest details.