JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Amateur Radio Club will be having its annual Winter Field Day event this weekend.

The event will be held at the Sturgeon City administration building, on 50 Court Street in Jacksonville. The Amateur Radio Club is a critical public service for the community. In disaster situations, they provide reliable communications when the regular infrastructures are offline.

They are licensed by the FCC and trained in the arts and sciences of radio communication and basic electronics theory. They are legally not allowed to receive payment for their services.

The operators at OARC will be showing off their skills with radios. The radios are also an integral part of the team, as it allows them to help in the field during hurricanes and other disasters.