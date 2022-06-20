JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested at a home in Onslow County and are facing several drug-related charges.

ON June 16, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at 120 Ben Williams Road in Jacksonville. The investigation began after complaints by citizens of drug and other criminal activity at the home.

Jonathan Matthew Brown, 51, and Denonne Valchez Waters, 32, who lives on Wells Road in Jacksonville, were detained and arrested after heroin, meth and $544 were found and seized.

Brown was taken before a magistrate and charged with:

(2) Counts Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin

Felony Conspire to Traffic Opium or Heroin

Felony Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Brown was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Waters was charged with:

(2) Counts Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Felony

Felony Conspire to Traffic Opium or Heroin

Felony Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Felony Possess Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Waters was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $82,000.00 secured bond.