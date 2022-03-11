JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Onslow County residents were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and cash.

On March 10, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to serve drug trafficking warrants on Michael William Dennis. These warrants were related to an investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation. While searching for Dennis, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Dennis’ girlfriend, Lisa Marie Michael.

During the stop, detectives detected an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Sheriff’s K9 Bonito was deployed and alerted for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle yielded 298 grams of crystal meth, 20.5 grams of marijuana, a meth pipe, 107.5 Alprazolam pills and $15,215.00.

Michael 40, of Reindeer Circle, Midway Park, was arrested without incident and charged with Trafficking Meth by Possession; Trafficking Meth by Transport; Trafficking Meth by Manufacture; Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Meth; Maintain Vehicle for Controlled Substance; Conspire to Traffic Meth; Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Alprazolam; Possession Drug Paraphernalia-Not For Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-For Marijuana. She is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $105,000 secured bond.

Dennis was located a short time later by Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division at the Candle Wood Motel. Dennis was in possession of 5.9 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of meth, 1.9 grams of broken pills and $2,081. Dennis is on probation for previous narcotics charges and was violated on that probation in February 2022.

Dennis, 43, of Bratton Drive, Jacksonville was arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth by Possession; Trafficking Meth by Transport; (2 Counts) Trafficking Meth by Manufacture; (2 Counts) Trafficking Meth by Possession; (3 Counts) Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Meth; (2 Counts) Manufacture Meth; (3 Counts) Possess Drug Paraphernalia for Marijuana; Manufacture Alprazolam; (2 Counts)Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance; Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Mushrooms; Manufacture Mushrooms; Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Alprazolam. His bond was set at $2 million dollars, secured.

Investigations of Michael Dennis were a joint effort between Onslow County Sheriff’s Office DEU, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, NC Probation and Parole and Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.