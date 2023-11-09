JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting was filled with another round of tension between its members and the public who attended.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted around four hours with issues being raised about school safety and comments made last month about Superintendent Barry Collins. At one point, citizens who attended the meeting were removed after arguing with board members.

One of the topics was concerning school safety after the shooting that happened across the street from White Oak High School on August 29, the second day of class. Board member Melissa Oakley addressed the issue and the news that the White Oak High School administration was alerted of threats at the school.

Oakley said the child who was threatened should have not been sent to school if the parent was aware of them. When parents in the crowd got upset with this exchange, Chairman Ken Reddic had security remove them from the meeting.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that parents were receiving a survey on their thoughts about having metal detectors in the schools. A trial run was held at Northside High School on September 28.

There was also discussion about comments board members Angie Todd and Louis Rogers made during last month’s meeting about Collins. Both said they believed Collins should no longer be Onslow County Schools superintendent.

“Tonight, I feel it’s an absolute duty to warn I do not feel our superintendent (Dr. Barry D. Collins) in his current capacity holds the skills to manage a district of this size nor do I feel he’s able to ensure the safety of our students,” said Todd.

“Based on general statute 115C-276 the duties of the superintendent, that the current superintendent has failed to fulfill his obligations in his capacity,” added Rogers.

One of the participants in Tuesday’s meeting said they felt those comments should have been shared in closed session. Todd issued a memo on Thursday saying the issue was supposed to be addressed during a closed session in the Oct. 2 meeting but was not. So, she said, “It was at that point we made the decision to go on the record in the open meeting that was scheduled for the following evening on October 3rd, 2023.”

Todd said during the October 24 closed session meeting, she and Rogers were addressed by the other board members about their comments.

“I was extremely surprised when I attended the October 24th closed session to conduct business of a sensitive nature and found myself, along with Mr. Rogers, having unrelated accusations thrown at us by fellow Board members without proper advanced notice to confer with counsel beforehand,” Todd said in the memo.

Rogers also released a memo on the situation Thursday night. He said in part, “I understandably cannot go into detail about our recent security assessment results. However, it saddens me to note that the findings were alarming.”

A $63,000 security assessment has been done by Rice Security to determine if the current methods indicate the school system has passed or failed in its efforts to protect and keep students safe.