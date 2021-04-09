Two people killed in traffic crash in Onslow County, Burgaw Highway west of Jacksonville closed during investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a crash that happened Friday southwest of Jacksonville.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol along with EMS and other rescue personnel were at Burgaw Highway (NC Hwy. 53) near the intersection of Pony Farm Road. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m.

Burgaw Highway was closed around 2:30 p.m. and traffic was diverted from the area as officials tended to the crash.

Glenn Hargett, Onslow County Public Information Officer, confirmed the fatalities and said the investigation at the scene was still underway as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. Burgaw Highway was closed between Haws Run Road and Foy Lockamy Road.