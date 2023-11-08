JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have released two photos of the suspected vehicle in the pellet/BB gun shootings that happened there on Halloween.

Police said the shootings happened between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. on October 31 in the areas of Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments and the Jacksonville Mall. Officials said it’s believed four males were in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban. The BB gun was described as a rifle with a red laser attachment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JPD Detective B. Stitz at 910-938-5039, bstitz@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.