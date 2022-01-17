United Way of Onslow County continues tradition of helping others on MLK Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – United Way of Onslow County partners up with Coastal Carolina Community College every year to give back to the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

This year, students at the college made bags of rice and beans to give out to hungry children in the community. These efforts all benefit United Way of Onslow County’s Chew Program that feeds over 900 food-insecure kids in the community.

“It is a day of service. This is the day that everybody is supposed to be out volunteering is the day to get back to your community to show support. And let everybody know how important Martin Luther King Jr. was to our society as a whole,” said Community Impact Director for United Way of Onslow County, Shelly Kieweg.

One of the students volunteers from the event said it’s important to support hungry children in the community to help give them good lives.