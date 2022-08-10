JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community.

During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and the shelter at Onslow Women’s Center.

“We’re really looking at agencies that are filling the gaps in our community to make sure every resident has everything they need to succeed and survive,” said Raquel Painter, chief professional officer for the United Way of Onslow County.

The United Way of Onslow County has been doing this for 67 years. The full list of organizations that received money included:

Multicultural Outreach and Exploring through East Carolina Council Boys Scouts of America; Project Learn with Brigade Boys and Girls Club; Senior Needs at Friends of the Aging; TASCO, Childcare and Parent Education at PEERS Family Development Center; CENTERing on NC Wildlife for Kids through Possumwood Acres; Sponsors for Academic Talent at Onslow County Schools; Youth Science Program with Sturgeon City of Jacksonville; Soup Kitchen, Homeless Shelter and Caring Community Clinic through Onslow Community Outreach; Junior Biology Program with NECTAR; PATH through ABCCM; Community Garden with Home(Grow)n NC; OARS through True Justice International and Shelter with Onslow Womens Center.