JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina.

The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver what they’ve collected.

“I think it’s important to always leave a place a little bit better than before you got there … our kids are fortunate enough that most of them got more than one pair of shoes over there,” Painter said. “The children don’t even have one pair. So just seemed like an easy effort.”

If you’d like to donate, the collection bin is at the United Way, located at 403 North Bayshore Blvd. in Jacksonville.