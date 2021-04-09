United Way of Onslow County needs new van to continue feeding kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Children Healthy Eating on Weekends (CHEW) program has been in existence since 2012.

The program delivers packed bags of food to 34 schools serving more than 850 students. Leaders say they want to make sure students are ready to learn. But the CHEW program’s van is no longer able to be used. It is essential for picking up and dropping off food donations.

Right now volunteers are using their own vehicles to help out.

“This community, the children, they need this van so that we can make sure that we are able to get the donations that are being given,” says Shelly Kieweg the Community Impact Director. “I was one of these children so I know firsthand what it’s like to be hungry, so I want to make sure that the children in our community are not feeling that pain of hunger.”

In their time of need, the United Way has set up a GoFundMe account. The goal is $35,000 by the beginning of the school year in August.

