JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Batter up!

On October 21, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, along with Parks and Recreation and Jacksonville Police Department, will be holding a charity softball game called Battle of the Badges.

The game will be between the Jacksonville Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. There will be a $10 admission with the funds going to support Special Olympics NC.

The first pitch will be at 6:30 pm and the event will be located at 1250 Onslow Pines Rd.