JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The intermittent connectivity issues that occurred last night with the Jacksonville Public Safety Administrative phone lines at 910-455-4000, 455-1472, and 455-8081 have been resolved.

Officials ask the public to continue to use these three lines for administrative calls to Jacksonville Public Safety.

There were no issues with emergency calls to 911, utilize 911 for emergencies as usual.