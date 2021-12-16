USO NC Jacksonville great toy giveaway for military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO N.C. Jacksonville hosted their Great Toy Giveaway this morning for military families in need.

They gave away toys, stuffed animals, and over 200 bikes. They also provided families with turkeys or hams and other food items for a Christmas meal.

They received large donations from Knights of Columbus and Purple Heart for this event to be possible.

Center Operations Supervisor for USO NC Jacksonville, Megan Boggs says that hundreds of families came through the event, and everyone was appreciative and grateful.

She adds that all the volunteers enjoyed helping the families pick out gifts.

Boggs says all ranks were able to come to the giveaway, but they let junior families come first because they often struggle more financially.

She says she is truly touched to be able to ensure that military families can have presents under the tree this holiday season.

“Events like this, sponsors that come out that really take care of us like this, it ensures our heroes families are taken care of, that they don’t go without this holiday season. They stand up and they serve for us, and we’re so thankful for them,” Megan Boggs, Center Operations Supervisor for USO NC Jacksonville.

One marine in line, Christian Munoz says he hopes to get a bike for his 1-yr old daughter to use when she gets older, as well as a turkey to cook for Christmas dinner.

“It’s always good to give out to people, especially families in general because you never know what they’re going through or if they can afford stuff for Christmas,” Christian Munoz, United States Marine

He says events like this are helpful for families around the holidays because you never know what people are going through.