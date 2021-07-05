USO of Jacksonville temporarily closed due to structural safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO of Jacksonville is temporarily closing its doors until further due to structural safety concerns.

USO of Jacksonville released the following statement, “the base is taking appropriate measures to temporarily move us out of the facility. Since 1942 our historic center, volunteers, and staff have proudly connected service members to family, home, and country and we will continue to do so, just from other locations at this time. The USO mission will carry on regardless of location and our Jacksonville staff is excited to continue to execute fun events for the community. Please follow us on our social media channels for updates on our program’s temporary location. Thank you for your support and patience.”

Below you will find frequently asked questions regarding the closing of USO Jacksonville:

Where will the USO be moved to?

The base is working diligently to relocate our staff into a safe facility that meets all their needs to carry out our mission. Please continue to follow us on social media for updates.

Since this is an evolving situation our staff is working to relocate all events to a safe and family-friendly facility. Please continue to follow us on social media for updates.

We are so grateful for this fundraiser and the amazing volunteers who run this event, once a new place is established, we will communicate it via social media. Please continue to follow us on social media for updates.

Yes, the mission is essential and ongoing. If commands or service members need support, contact Megan Boggs via MBoggs@uso.org

“Our USO NC Jacksonville staff is working with teams across the state to ensure mission delivery. This is an evolving situation and as more things come to light, we will do our best to communicate via social media. Thank you for your patience,” according to officials.