JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Employ a Veteran Week. In Jacksonville, the NC Works Center is helping connect veterans to future jobs.

The American Legion hosted one of its largest job fairs with almost 100 employers in attendance for jobseekers to hand out resumes, do on-the-spot interviews and some even get hired.

“We focus on helping them and then we have already connected with the employers and trying to merge them based on their skills and how their skills from the military can be applied to the jobs in the civilian world,” said Local Veterans Employment Representative with NC Works, Geraldo Cruz.



“I came here to see what opportunity these are available. I’m looking for apprenticeship on-the-job training. There’s a lot of resources here both like employers are willing to train me and educational programs.” said Michael Miller.

Hundreds from the community and military community attended Wednesday’s job fair. With the success, NC Works plans to hold more Veteran Career Fairs next year.