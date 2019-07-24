The Onslow County Board of Elections will host a free, public seminar on Wednesday to educate voters on North Carolina’s new voter photo ID requirements.
The free, educational seminar will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Onslow County Government Center, located at 234 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Voter ID seminar to be held Wednesday in Jacksonville
