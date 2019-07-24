Voter ID seminar to be held Wednesday in Jacksonville

City of Jacksonville officials say water customers in one neighborhood will experience a water outage late Sunday night into early Monday morning, due to road work.

Jacksonville officials said Friday that NC Department of Transportation work on the intersection of Gum Branch Road and Western Boulevard will require a water outage in the Williamsburg Plantation area, lasting from 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 until 2:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22.

According to city officials, the road work project has impacted several City major water lines near the intersection.