JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, Summersill Elementary School has a few walking paths connecting the school to the surrounding neighborhoods. Some parents who have kids that walk to and from school feel they aren’t well maintained enough.

Rick Wittman lives around Summersill Elementary and his third-grade daughter walks to and from school each day. He noticed the dense weeds overgrown onto the paths and has been working to address the issue since the school year started.

“It’s severely overgrown to where you can’t, first off walk on the sidewalks and it’s grown so high that you can’t see whether there’s any snakes or anything that might be lurking in there for somebody to come by,” said Wittman.

Other parents in the area feel the same.

“With the trees being overgrown on the outside, if she was walking to school or going to school, especially by herself, I’d be very concerned,” said Courtney Lacey.

Lacey lives next to one of the paths and has found snakes in her yard.

“A snake is a snake,” she said. “I mean, I wouldn’t want it to be overgrown even with me walking through.”

Since Wittman drew attention to the paths, Onslow County Schools have sent crews out to cut and trim some of the shrubberies.

“Some of that is growing from that private property onto the path,” said Chief Communications Officer of Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson. “So we’ll be able to take care of the things that we can, I think maybe you know, reaching out to the homeowner, and looking at what they could do to help, maybe take care of some things on their side.”

But Wittman said he wants to see more done to keep their children safe.

“They cut it down from well above my head, down to like knee height and didn’t clear the sidewalks, didn’t clear the pathway,” said Wittman. “If you get a snake in there hiding you know, it’s not going to be seen.”

Onslow County Schools plans to keep up with maintaining the walking paths at Summersill and other schools in the area.