JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use.

“Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996.

The outreach event was held at Port City Java to spread the word about the work they do. They also wanted to let people know about potential volunteer opportunities.

“It’s important because people need to know what services are available to them,” said LaShawn Harston, the program manager for Satellite Office in Onslow County. “We are here to make sure that everyone has the ability to live in a safe in a safe home.”

The ministry plans to do the next outreach at Onslow County’s Black History Month event on February 26.