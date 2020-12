JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville Utilities has confirmed some Jacksonville residents are without water as of Monday morning due to a water line break.

A broken water line on Bosco Street in Northwoods is affecting the loss of water to residents of Seminole Trail, Brookview Drive, Sioux Drive, Barksdale Drive, and Bosco Street.

City crews are working to restore service at this time.

