Water main break closes Jacksonville road for repairs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A road in Jacksonville has been closed due to a water main break, city officials said Monday.

East Drive at Lejeune Boulevard will be closed because of a main water line break along Lejeune Boulevard. Traffic on Lejeune Boulevard will not be affected, but residents of East and Miller Drives may need to take Liberty Drive to their homes.

The major break is at the intersection with Lejeune Boulevard. City crews were on site. It could take several hours to repair the line because of the size and the complexity of the repairs, officials said.