JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘We Came in Peace’ is a foundation that was created in 2019 to honor USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara, who was killed in the Beirut Bombing of 1983.

The foundation provides scholarships to military families and helps veterans in need. They also currently through donations, help fund a feature-length documentary titled “We Came In Peace”.

In support of the foundation and to honor Beirut Marines from 1982-84, they will host their second annual Beirut Burger Night on Friday at 7:30 p.m. They also want to honor the veterans are let them know they are not forgotten, nor the 241 killed that day: 220 Marines, 18 Sailors and three soldiers.

Filmmaker, Michael Ivey will be there at 7:30 p.m. as well as many Beirut veterans.