‘We have nowhere to go:’ Residents at Jacksonville apartment complex ask for answers after being told to vacate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents from Town Center Apartments in Jacksonville learned they have 60 days to vacate the property due to safety and redistricting factors.

They said they were told the City of Jacksonville plans rezone the complex come October or tear it all down at Tuesday nights city council meeting, but they have gotten no answers on if they will be assisted in moving or where they can move.

Felisha Benson, her mother and three children are facing this issue now. Benson said last week she got a yellow sticker on her door deeming her apartment was unsafe. She cannot afford to move.

A memo taped on a door in Town Center Apartments.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Benson said she has lived in the same conditions for three years. She is confused as to why it is a problem now plus why nothing is being done to help fix it. She also said she has been told she will be relocated to the Sandy Run Apartments or Holiday City but says it is not a safe living area for her family.

“Zero answers, zero ideas the lady that is running it now is just like us, she doesn’t even have answers. So someone that knows something needs to come out and say something. We have a lot of people stressed, worried and everything,” said Benson.

She wants a definite answer to what is going to happen as she is concerned her family will be left on the street. Benson adds a lot of people in the complex are in the same boat and cannot afford to move.

A Town Center Apartments representative said they have a meeting with the City of Jacksonville this Thursday to discuss the matter.

They also add they are now having to sign residents up for the HOPE program, as a lot of them cannot afford living and moving expenses.

They say over 300 residents are in the same boat.