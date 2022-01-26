Woman struck, killed in Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Piney Green Road in the area of Marian Place around 3:18 p.m., officials said. A preliminary investigation indicated the woman, Michelle Waldron, 51, was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was backed up in the area as police, EMS and other officials tended to the scene. The crash was still under investigation Wednesday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Corp. Hollis of the Traffic Division at (910) 455-1472

